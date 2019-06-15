Man killed, trooper injured in shooting at Fairbanks home

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska State Troopers say a man is dead and a trooper was injured after a shooting in a Fairbanks home, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports .

Col. Barry Wilson, director of the State Troopers, tells the newspaper that Shawn Ray Wilson, 48, of Fairbanks pulled out a weapon as troopers attempted to take him into custody about 5 a.m. Saturday.

Wilson says the troopers were trying to serve a search warrant and a $100,000 arrest warrant on charges of forgery and theft.

Wilson adds: "As troopers attempted to take Mr. Wilson into custody, he pulled a weapon and shot at and hit a trooper attempting to use less than lethal means of force on Mr. Wilson."

Wilson says a second trooper shot at the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

He says the injured trooper was treated for his injuries at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and released.

The State Troopers say the investigation is ongoing and the names of the troopers involved in the shooting will be released after 72 hours.

The News-Miner reports that the Alaska Court System's website shows Wilson was indicted on one count of forgery and one count of theft, both felonies, for an offense that occurred on Oct. 13, 2017. The warrant for his arrest was issued March 26.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com