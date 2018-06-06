Man killed by federal officer tested negative for drugs

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Toxicology results indicate the Kansas man shot and killed by a federal officer in Arizona tested negative for a range of illegal and prescription drugs and had a blood alcohol level within the legal limit.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports 51-year-old Tyler Miller was shot twice in the abdomen by a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer after he walking along a highway bloody and naked in early January.

Miller of Hutchinson, Kansas, was on his way to a spiritual retreat in Sedona. He had crashed his pickup truck and began walking along Highway 89A in Oak Creek Canyon, according to authorities.

The report from the Yavapai County Medical Examiner's Office found that Miller tested positive only for nicotine, analgesics and Naloxone, the drug used to reverse opioid drug overdoses.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/