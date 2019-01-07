Man killed by Portland police officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland police officer fatally shot a man at a Southeast Portland home after the landlord reported a stranger who appeared to be homeless and suffering from a mental illness lying on a tenant's door stoop.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that an officer responded about 2 p.m. Sunday to a report of an "unwanted person" at the home.

Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley said the man wouldn't leave the property and the officer requested backup, then soon reported "shots fired."

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave under standard police policy and will be identified within 24 hours.