Man killed by Columbia police checking on car break ins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man who a police officer in South Carolina wanted to talk to about cars broken in to nearby was shot and killed by an officer after pulling out a gun during a chase, authorities said.

The Columbia police officer was patrolling an area near Eau Clare High School around 6 p.m. Wednesday when he saw the man walking along state Highway 215, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said.

As the officer got out of his patrol car, the man started to run away and during the chase, pulled out a gun, Holbrook said.

The officer fired at the man, hitting him at least once, the chief said in a statement.

The man died from his injuries, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the shooting.

The man's name has not been released.

The officer was not hurt and has been placed on leave with pay while state agents investigate, Holbrook said.