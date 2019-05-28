Man jumps into river to elude authorities in Cass County

MAPLETON, N.D. (AP) — A man fleeing from law enforcement officers in Cass County jumped into the Sheyenne River to elude authorities.

Deputies responded to a call for a domestic incident near Mapleton Monday afternoon. KFGO says the 35-year-old man fled before deputies arrived and was spotted on his motorcycle by West Fargo police.

The man crashed his motorcycle near the river and tried to swim away from officers, but was arrested.

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com