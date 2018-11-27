https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Man-injured-in-road-rage-hit-and-run-13425067.php
Man injured in road rage hit-and-run
TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — Police say a man has been injured in a hit-and-run that stemmed from a road rage confrontation in Maine.
Police Sgt. Robert Ramsay tells The Portland Press Herald the victim and another driver pulled over on Route 201 in Topsham on Monday evening after a disagreement.
Ramsay says when the 27-year-old victim got out of his car, the driver of the other car ran him over and drove off.
The victim has been hospitalized with a non-life-threatening leg injury.
Police have identified the other car as a red-colored Ford Focus.
An investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing.
View Comments