Man indicted in connection to chiropractor death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been indicted in connection to the killing of a former chiropractor.

A statewide grand jury reported an indictment on Wednesday in Providence charging 21-year-old Owen Morris for the death of Clive Bridgham.

Morris is accused of stabbing Bridgham, his chiropractor, at his home in East Providence in January.

Morris and other patients had filed a complaint in 2016 alleging Bridgham violated professional boundaries. He surrendered his license as a result.

Morris is being held without bail. His next hearing is scheduled at Superior Court in August. An attorney for Morris could not be immediately identified through online judicial records.