Man indicted after child hit, killed in crosswalk

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been criminally charged after an 11-year-old was hit and killed in a crosswalk near his school Monday in the Portland suburb of Gresham.

Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill said Garret Bergquist was charged Tuesday with two counts of manslaughter, once count of driving under the influence of intoxicants and one count of reckless driving.

Luis Medina was hit in a marked crosswalk on Southeast Hogan Road Monday morning, according to Gresham police. Bergquist ran a red light and struck Medina, who was tossed about 80 feet (24 meters) and died at the scene, police said.

The district attorney said a drug recognition evaluator who responded determined Bergquist was impaired by central nervous system depressants and narcotic pain relievers and could not safely operate a motor vehicle.

He was arrested and booked into jail. It wasn't immediately known if Bergquist has a lawyer.