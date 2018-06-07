https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Man-in-his-80s-killed-in-hit-and-run-crash-in-12974467.php
Man in his 80s killed in hit-and-run crash in Boston
Updated 1:13 am, Thursday, June 7, 2018
BOSTON (AP) — Police say a man in his 80s was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Boston.
Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says the man was walking in a crosswalk around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the city's Allston neighborhood when he was struck by a car.
The man was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities later found a Jeep parked about a mile away with a cracked windshield and front end damage.
Evans says the driver has been taken in for questioning.
The names of the victim and the driver have not been released.
