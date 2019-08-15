Man in Sweden suspected of conspiracy to commit terror

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say a man arrested in northern Sweden who initially was suspected of planning a murder is now suspected of conspiracy to commit terrorism.

In a statement, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said Thursday no further details were available pending the investigation but added the man, who was not identified, is to face a pre-trial custody hearing later in the day or Friday.

He was arrested Wednesday in downtown Ostersund, a town of 50,000 some 475 kilometers (295 miles), northwest of Stockholm. Swedish broadcaster SVT said the man was arrested when he drove into a large flower pot and items found in his car made police suspicious.