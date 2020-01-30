Man in New Mexico DNA website rape arrest ordered held

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man charged with rape after authorities checked DNA evidence against a genealogy website has been ordered held pending trial.

State District Court Judge Cindy Leos ruled Wednesday that Angel Gurule should remain behind bars even though he has no criminal history. She wrote that the violent nature of the attack, among other factors, led to her finding that no conditions of release could protect the safety of the community.

Defense attorney Raymond Maestas had urged the judge to impose strict conditions of release, like GPS monitoring and a curfew.

Authorities say the evidence connects him to a New Mexico woman who was raped the afternoon of Dec. 24, 2015, as she jogged along a drainage ditch beside the Rio Grande.

According to court documents, the victim went to the Rape Crisis Center shortly after the attack and completed an exam. Investigators later sent DNA collected during the exam to a genealogy service, which was able to identify one of Gurule’s distant relatives.