Man imprisoned for having sex with adult daughter takes deal

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of having sex with his adult daughter and already sentenced to prison has taken a plea deal on the same charge in a different Nebraska county.

Travis Fieldgrove, 40, pleaded no contest Wednesday to attempted incest and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 14, according to Adams County District Court records. Prosecutors had reduced the charge from incest in return for Fieldgrove's plea.

He'd made a similar deal in neighboring Hall County, where he lived in Grand Island, and was sentenced in May to two years in prison, court records say.

He and his daughter, now 21, married in Adams County in October last year, a month after police began to investigate their relationship. She reported to police that she told mother three years ago she wanted to meet her father. Her mother arranged a meeting with Fieldgrove, and she and Fieldgrove had a father-daughter relationship until September last year, when it turned sexual, they told authorities in both counties. DNA tests have confirmed their biological relationship, authorities have said.