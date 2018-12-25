Man hospitalized after armed robbery on Christmas morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An armed robbery at a Southwest Portland MAX platform left one man wounded, two people in jail and one suspect still on the run.

KOIN-TV reports three people were on the MAX platform at around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday when someone walked up, flashed a gun and demanded they empty their pockets.

Portland police say two more suspects joined in.

Two victims ran, but the third victim was assaulted and stabbed. When emergency responders arrived, they treated him before sending him to a hospital. Police say his wound is serious but he's expected to survive.

The suspects were gone by the time police arrived, but two were found. The search for the third robber continues.

The names of the people involved have not been released and the investigation continues.

