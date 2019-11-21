Man gets up to 7 years in prison in death of state trooper

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted of causing the death of a state police trooper has been sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

David Njuguna (en-juh-GOO'-nuh) was sentenced Thursday in Worcester Superior Court after victim impact statements from the family of Trooper Thomas Clardy.

His wife, Reisa Clardy, said she has felt emptiness and pain every day since her 44-year-old husband was killed in March 2016. The couple has seven children.

The 33-year-old Njuguna, of Webster, was convicted at a bench trial last week of involuntary manslaughter and other charges.

Prosecutors say Njuguna was speeding and high on pot when he rear-ended Clardy’s stopped cruiser on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton.

The defendant’s lawyers argued that a medical-related seizure caused the crash.

Prosecutors had asked for a 20-year sentence.