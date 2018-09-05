https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Man-gets-over-8-years-in-prison-for-meth-13206202.php
Man gets over 8 years in prison for meth trafficking
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 8 ½ years in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking.
Fifty-three-year-old Brian Sanborn, of Franklin, had pleaded guilty in May to possessing meth with intent to distribute.
Court documents say state police executed a search warrant at Sanborn's home in December and found 17 grams of meth in the basement. Sanborn, who had been convicted of felonies, also was found with seven firearms.
