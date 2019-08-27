Man gets nearly 11 years for breaking mom's bones

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 41-year-old man who fractured his mother's eye socket, nose and some of her ribs has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sean Tester punched, kicked and bit his mother's face during the assault in the Corbett home they shared. Prosecutors say Tester then called 911 to report a home invasion, saying he found his mother injured after returning home from a bar Feb. 21.

Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find the woman in a pool of blood, but no signs that someone forced their way into the home. Tester eventually said there was no intruder, and described the assault in detail.

During a hearing Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Tester pleaded guilty to assault and coercion -- both constituting domestic violence. He also acknowledged that he'd violated his probation for previous arson and coercion convictions.

