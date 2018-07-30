Man gets 50 years in prison for fatal Fort Dodge shooting

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A man has been given 50 years for fatally shooting another Fort Dodge resident.

Levi Gibbs III was sentenced Friday. He'd been convicted of second-degree murder in the September 2017 death of 32-year-old Shane Wessels. Gibbs had been charged with first-degree murder, but jurors opted for conviction on the lesser charge.

Both sides agreed Gibbs shot Wessels, but the defense argued Gibbs did so amid a fight in which his sister was injured.