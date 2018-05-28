Man gets 50 years in 2013 car chase shootout ambush

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A man convicted of firing at a woman from ambush during a car chase shootout in New Jersey five years ago has been sentenced to a half-century behind bars.

Prosecutors in Camden County say 44-year-old Juan Sanes must serve at least 42 years before being eligible for parole on murder conspiracy, aggravated assault and weapons convictions.

Authorities said two men in a truck were pursuing and exchanging gunfire with a car carrying the then-23-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter in Camden in May 2013.

They said one man in the truck called Sanes and arranged to drive near him, and he used a clothing donation bin as cover before jumping out and firing 17 shots, hitting the woman's hand and grazing her head. She survived and the others were uninjured.