Man gets 4 years in prison for burning historic home

TOWNSEND, Del. (AP) — A 42-year-old Delaware father has been sentenced to four years in prison for starting a fire that burned the historic home where his daughters lived to the ground.

News outlets report that Christopher Gregg was convicted of two counts of second-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson.

Officials say after an argument with one of his daughters in November 2017, Gregg trashed her bedroom and threw her belongings out the window. Once everyone left, officials say Gregg set fire to the Vandyke-Heath House and a nearby barn.

The house built at the end of the 18th century had been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1992.