Man gets 35 years for fatal DUI crash at school bus stop

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A former law enforcement officer has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing one child and injuring four others in a drunken hit-and-run crash at a Florida bus stop.

The Ledger reports that 49-year-old John Camfield was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded no contest in February to DUI manslaughter and several other charges.

Authorities say Camfield hit five Dundee Ridge Middle Academy students walking along the shoulder of a Poinciana road last April. Witnesses say he tried to speed away but crashed into another vehicle. One boy died a day later.

Camfield's blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.147 percent after the crash. Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08 percent.

Before moving to Florida, Camfield worked for multiple law enforcement agencies in Mississippi.

___

