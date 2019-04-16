White supremacist gets life for running down black man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A white supremacist who ran down and killed a young black man in Oregon two years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 28 years.

News outlets report Russell Courtier was sentenced Tuesday in the 2016 death of 19-year-old Larnell Bruce.

Jurors in March found the 40-year-old Courtier guilty of murder, hit-and-run driving and the hate crime of intimidation. Prosecutors argued Courtier was motivated by his white supremacist beliefs.

Authorities have said Courtier and Colleen Hunt were in a Jeep driven by Courtier and that he was encouraged by Hunt to drive into Bruce following a fist fight with him at a convenience store in the Portland suburb of Gresham.

Hunt pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.