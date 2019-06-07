Man gets 25 years for fatal drunken driving collision

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man who authorities say was drunk when he drove into oncoming interstate traffic and collided with another vehicle has been imprisoned.

Polk County District Court records say 39-year-old Zlatan Vukasinovic, of Des Moines, was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison. He'd pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while intoxicated. Prosecutors had dropped another charge in return.

The collision occurred a little after 3 a.m. on Nov. 10. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Vukasinovic's pickup truck was headed east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Des Moines when it struck a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Frank Sylalom, who died. He lived in Grimes.

Court records say Sylalom was 16 in 2003 when he lost control of a car he was driving and it crashed into a utility pole in Des Moines, killing three teenagers with him. He was convicted in juvenile court of vehicular homicide.