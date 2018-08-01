Man gets 25 years for crash that killed two 16-year-olds

ELKADER, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa man has been given 25 years in prison for a crash that killed two teenage boys.

Clayton County Court records say 21-year-old Kory Doeppke, was sentenced Tuesday in Elkader. He'd pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide.

Authorities say Doeppke, of Elkader, was driving west when he didn't halt at a stop sign near Edgewood on Feb. 16 and collided with a northbound pickup. The two fatally injured boys were in the back seat of Doeppke's car. Officials identified them as 16-year-olds Brady Edwards and Izaiah Drinkwater.

The pickup driver suffered minor injuries.