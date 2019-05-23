Man gets 20-year prison term for fatal post-Super Bowl fight

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A man convicted in the stabbing death of another man after a fight in New Jersey during celebrations over the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win is now headed to prison.

Supreme Life received a 20-year term Wednesday

The 57-year-old Lumberton man was convicted in March of passion provocation manslaughter and attempted murder charges that stemmed from a fight that started after a remark by his son about the Eagles in February 2018. Life had said he stabbed 26-year-old Moriah Walker, of Brooklyn, New York, in self-defense.

Life's son, 33-year-old Antoine Ketler, was also charged in the brawl. But he was acquitted of attempted murder after his attorney argued that he only took part in the fistfight.