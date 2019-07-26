Man gets 15 years for attacks on homeless men

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to kill two homeless men during a string of robberies — during which he beat one victim with a baseball bat so severely it caused serious brain trauma.

The Statesman Journal reports that Brady Canaga, 23, of Turner, and his co-defendant, Joseph Sizemore, 33, of Portland, were arrested in March following the attacks. Sizemore pleaded guilty to attempted murder, assault, robbery and coercion in June and was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison.

Canaga pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder, first-degree robbery and coercion. He was sentenced Wednesday.

According to court records, he and Sizemore tried to beat a man to death on March 19 by hitting him with a bat and kicking him with boots until he was unconscious.