Man gets 10 years for home invasion, fake virus threat

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — One of three men authorities say took part in a 2007 home invasion at the Connecticut estate of a New York socialite during which the victims were injected with what they were told was a lethal virus has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Alexandru Lucian Nicolescu, a native of Romania, was sentenced Wednesday in connection with the home invasion at the Kent estate of Anne Bass.

Prosecutors say Bass and her long-time partner were bound and blindfolded, then injected with a liquid the suspects claimed was a deadly virus. They demanded $8.5 million for a reversal drug, but eventually fled when it became apparent the victims couldn't get the money.

The first suspect was convicted in 2016. The third remains at large.