Man found shot to death in North Carolina county

DOBSON, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina are investigating after a weekend shooting death.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office told news outlets the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Dobson.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Patrick White of Dobson. Emergency Medical Service workers pronounced White dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Deputies have not released any other information yet.