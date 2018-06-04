https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Man-found-shot-to-death-in-North-Carolina-county-12965327.php
Man found shot to death in North Carolina county
Published 8:39 am, Monday, June 4, 2018
DOBSON, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina are investigating after a weekend shooting death.
The Surry County Sheriff's Office told news outlets the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Dobson.
The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Patrick White of Dobson. Emergency Medical Service workers pronounced White dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made. Deputies have not released any other information yet.
