Man found shot to death in Hartford bus shelter

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police are investigating the shooting of a 49-year-old city man found dead in a city bus shelter.

Officers responded to the Pope Park area at about 2 a.m. Monday after a pedestrian reported finding the man.

Police say they are withholding the man's name until after they notify his relatives. Authorities say he was shot twice.

No arrests have been announced. Lt. Paul Cicero says detectives are interviewing people in the area and will be reviewing nearby surveillance video.

The man was the city's 19th homicide victim of the year.