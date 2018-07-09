Man found guilty of manslaughter in Hawaii park stabbing

HONOLULU (AP) — A jury found a homeless man guilty of manslaughter instead of murder in a fatal stabbing in a Hawaii park.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the verdict was announced Friday for Karl Forster who stabbed Theodore Abraham Jr. on July 28, 2016, near Kapiolani Park's Diamond Head tennis courts. The 55-year-old Abraham died of a single stab wound to his chest that punctured his heart.

An Oahu grand jury charged the 63-year-old Forster with murder.

Defense lawyer Alan Komagome told the jury that Forster stabbed Abraham in self-defense.

Abraham had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.283, more than three times the legal threshold for drunken driving.

Forster did not testify in his own defense. He faces a maximum 20-year prison term at sentencing in October.

___

