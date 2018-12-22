Man found guilty in Williston shooting death

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Minot man accused in a shooting death in Williston.

KFGO radio reports 28-year-old Alex Eggleston was found guilty Friday of murder and having a gun as a felon. Eggelston claimed self-defense in the shooting death of Vance Neset in the parking lot of a Williston hotel in July 2017.

The jury deliberated just over two hours before reaching its verdict. Eggleston faces life in prison without parole.

Authorities say the shooting happened after Eggleston allegedly approached Neset and another man outside a hotel and was rebuffed when he asked for alcohol and cigarettes.

Eggelston's lawyer says Neset attacked Eggleston and he was defending himself. Neset was shot four times.

Neset is the stepson of former North Dakota Board of Higher Education Chairwoman Kathleen Neset.

