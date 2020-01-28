Man found dead in SC apartment after gun battle with police

BARNWELL, S.C. (AP) — A man has been found dead inside a South Carolina apartment a few hours after a gun battle with police trying to arrest him on an attempted murder charge, authorities said.

Barnwell police and State Law Enforcement Division agents came to the Barnwell apartment Monday afternoon looking for Aaron Brooker, investigators said.

Brooker fired at officers and they fired back, Aiken County Sheriff's Capt. Eric Abdullah said.

The officers backed away and called in a state SWAT team, which tried to talk to Brooker but got no answer, Abdullah said.

SWAT team members broke into the apartment about two hours later and found Brooker dead, Abdullah said in a statement.

SLED typically investigates police shootings in South Carolina, but Aiken County deputies are investigating this one because it involved state agents.

Brooker, 20, was wanted on two counts of attempted murder out of neighboring Allendale County.

Authorities have not said whether Brooker appeared to be hit by gunfire from police or may have taken his own life..

Barnwell is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Augusta, Georgia.