Man found dead in Contoocook River

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are investigating the death of a man found in the Contoocook River in Concord.

They say the unresponsive man was found and recovered in shallow water on Sunday afternoon. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The Marine Patrol says the middle-age man was wearing a pair of red and black swim trunks with a gray, sleeveless T-shirt and had tattoos on both biceps and was wearing a red bracelet.