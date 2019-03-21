Man fatally shot in Seattle's Cal Anderson Park

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot in Seattle's Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Seattle police say witnesses began calling 911 around 10 p.m. Wednesday to report a shooting had happened following a disturbance at the basketball courts.

Police say officers found the 21-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Police say fire department medics tried to save him but he died. His name hasn't been released.

Officers are working to develop a possible suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide tip line at 206-233-5000.