Man fatally shot by police identified as Sparks resident

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a domestic disturbance suspect shot and killed by Sparks police as 47-year-old Jose Dominguez of Sparks.

Police said the shooting occurred during an encounter Sunday about 90 minutes after police questioned the man now identified as Dominguez about a report of an intoxicated and suicidal person.

According to police, the man indicated he wasn't suicidal and police determined he didn't meet legal requirements to take him into custody.

Sparks police spokesman Damon O'Connell said officers responding to a disturbance call returned to the location and made contact with the same man, leading to the shooting.