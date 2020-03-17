Man fatally shot by New Mexico police officer identified

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday released the identity of a man fatally shot by a New Mexico State Police officer during the encounter after the man allegedly fired at a Luna County sheriff's deputy in Deming last month.

State Police Officer Daniel Soliz shot 36-year-old Rodrigo Aguirre after Aguirre disregarded commands by the officer to put down a shotgun during the Feb. 22 incident, the State Police said Tuesday in a statement.

Aguirre previously had led Deming police on a pursuit and fired the shotgun at a sheriff's deputy who was not injured, the State Police said.

The fatal shooting occurred after earlier gunfire when Aguirre's minivan got stuck and he got out and fired several times at the deputy, the State Police said.