Man fatally shot by Colorado Springs officer brandished gun

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say a burglary suspect brandished a handgun before he was shot and killed by an officer during a pursuit in Colorado Springs.

Officers were called to O'Brien Printing on the city's west side April 25, and when they arrived, a man the business owner identified as the burglar fled.

Police say the officer shot the man multiple times when he pulled a pistol. The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Jese Paul Schlegel, died at a nearby hospital.