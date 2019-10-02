Man fatally shot, 5 people wounded in Philadelphia violence

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say three apparently unrelated shootings in Philadelphia have left a man dead and five other people wounded.

City police say the shootings occurred within 90 minutes.

The first happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, when at least 10 bullets were fired in a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead and another wounded.

Another man was shot about an hour later, leaving him hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The final shooting occurred just before midnight, when three more people were shot and wounded. They all are hospitalized in stable condition.

Motives for all three shootings remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Four guns were recovered overall from the three shootings, including three semiautomatic weapons.