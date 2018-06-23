Man faces charges in buggy crash that killed teen, hurt 2

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man who struck an Amish buggy from behind, killing a teenage boy and injuring his father and younger brother, has been jailed and charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the crash occurred Friday afternoon on State Route 3 in central Ohio's Knox County. The State Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Earnest Bennett, of Fredericktown failed to stop in time, killing 13-year-old Andy Miller and injuring 5-year-old Leroy Miller and 35-year-old Albert Miller. All three were tossed from the buggy after it was struck.

Albert Miller was taken to a Columbus hospital for serious injuries. Leroy Miller was flown to a children's hospital in Columbus for life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear whether Bennett has an attorney.

