Man faces 3 counts in stabbing of Green Bay police dog

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing a Green Bay police dog has been charged in Brown County Court.

Thirty-year-old Sai Vang is charged with causing an injury to a police animal, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts. A judge on Wednesday ordered Vang held on $10,000 cash bond.

Authorities say the stabbing happened Sunday after officers responded to a call about a man with a gun. Police say they surrounded a house and Vang came out and refused to surrender. The police dog Pyro bit Vang as officers attempted to arrest him and he stabbed the animal.

Pyro required emergency surgery to repair multiple injuries to his neck and esophagus. He received blood and plasma transfusions and a temporary tracheostomy due to a blood clot that was preventing him from breathing.