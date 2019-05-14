Man, dog found dead after motor home fire in SW Colorado

CORTEZ, Colo. (AP) — Investigators say propane space heaters are thought to have caused a motor home fire in southwestern Colorado that left a man and his dog dead.

Montezuma County Sheriff Steve Nowlin says the 1978 motor home was "totally engulfed" in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene in Cortez early Sunday morning. The Cortez Journal reports neighbors awakened by explosions, likely from the propane tanks, called 911.

The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Patrick Goddard, a longtime resident of the area.

