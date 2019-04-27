Man dies while in custody of Green Bay police

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay police say a man who was taken into custody overnight has died.

WLUK-TV reports that police had responded to a report of a man causing several disturbances. The suspect was eventually apprehended when he would not obey commands.

Police say the man appeared to have a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital, where he died. No further details were released.

The Appleton Police Department is investigating the incident.

___

