Man dies of injuries after Kent double-shooting Friday

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 30-year-old man has died after someone shot him at a Kent motel Friday.

The Seattle Times reports Jean Paul Mitchell-Jones died Saturday of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office.

Kent Assistant Police Chief Jarod Kasner says officers responded to the Hawthorne Suites Motel parking lot Friday evening and found Mitchell-Jones with life-threatening injuries, as well as a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Kasner says Mitchell-Jones died at Harborview Medical Center.

Kasner says the other man was arrested on investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm. Detectives are still investigating what led to the shooting but don't believe it was random.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com