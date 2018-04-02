Victim identified in Georgia nightclub shooting

VIENNA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died after a shooting outside of a middle Georgia nightclub.

WMAZ-TV reports that 25-year-old Freddie James McKenzie Jr. was killed in the shooting at a Vienna nightclub early Sunday.

Evidence at the scene indicated that several people were shooting, and GBI agent J.T. Ricketson says officers recovered multiple shell casings. No other injuries have been reported.

Authorities say some of those suspected of shooting have been identified, but no charges have been filed.

___

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com