Man dies after he stabs self and deputies use stun gun

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man who stabbed himself and then was shocked with a stun gun when he refused to drop the knife.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that deputies responded to a reported attempted suicide on July 11 in San Jacinto.

They arrived within minutes at a home and were directed by the 911 caller to a family member in the backyard who was bleeding profusely from his neck and holding a knife.

The department says Jose Andres Lopez refused to drop the knife after several commands from authorities, and was then stunned.

He later died at a hospital.

Authorities say the department is investigating since Lopez died following a use of force by the deputies.