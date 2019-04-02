Man dies after foot pursuit by Springfield police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield police are investigating the death of a man who was fleeing police on foot.

The department said the man died Monday. Police identified the man Tuesday as 32-year-old Wally McCurdy of Springfield.

Police say in a news release that two shoplifting suspects fled the Walmart and ran to a nearby Culver's.

An officer detained a female suspect at the restaurant while other officers pursued McCurdy on foot. Officers deployed a stun gun during the chase but McCurdy kept running.

When officers caught him, McCurdy wasn't breathing. They tried life-saving measures but he died at a Springfield hospital.

Springfield Police Department spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey said officers believe McCurdy was stunned by the Taser but it's unclear if that was the cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.