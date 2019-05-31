Man dead, woman injured in disturbance in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Police are searching for a homicide suspect after a dead man and an injured woman were found in a home in the Kingsgate neighborhood of Kirkland.

The Seattle Times reports officers were called to a disturbance on 131st Avenue Northeast at about 2 a.m. Friday.

A Kirkland Police Department news statement says the woman was critically injured but is expected to survive.

Police say the suspect, an adult man known to the two people, fled before police arrived and eluded a K9 deployed to track him.

Police said other people were in the residence at the time of the incident and they're being interviewed.

