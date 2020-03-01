Man critically injured in police shooting in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a police shooting in Virginia that left a suspect in critical condition.

Virginia State Police say the shooting happened shortly after midnight Saturday when Norfolk police responded to a report of a man tampering with cars.

Authorities say police arriving at the scene encountered a man who ran from them. Officials says the man displayed gun in the direction of an officer. The officer fired his own weapon.

Police say the man was struck by one gunshot but was able to flee in a car before being taken into custody.

The man was hospitalized in critical. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty during the investigation into the shooting.