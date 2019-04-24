Man convicted of pulling gun on Missouri officer

LAMAR, Mo. (AP) — A jury has recommended that a 39-year-old Lamar man be sentenced to five years in prison for pulling a gun during a confrontation with a police officer.

The Joplin Globe reports William Kirch was convicted Tuesday of second-degree felony assault of a police officer.

Prosecutors say an officer approached Kirch in August 2017 in a car in Lamar.

The officer, Austin Eaves, testified that as Kirch was getting out of a car, he reached for a gun in his waistband. Eaves says that Kirch dropped the gun when the officer pulled on his arms.

Kirch's attorney argued during trial that Kirch reached for the gun in order to put it on the car seat.

Kirch will be sentenced June 13.

