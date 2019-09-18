Man convicted of murder, rape sentenced to death in Florida

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to death for the murder of a 35-year-old woman and the sexual assault of her young daughter.

The State Attorney's Office in Jacksonville announced Wednesday that Donald Hugh Davidson Jr. had waived his right to a jury trial after pleading guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted sexual battery on a child over 12, lewd and lascivious molestation, kidnapping and grand theft.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson says the case "shocked the conscience of Clay County."

Prosecutors said Davidson entered Roseann Welsh's Middleburg home and strangled and stabbed her. Davidson is a registered sex offender. He sexually assaulted Welsh's child and kidnapped her in the family's van. He later dropped her off at home.

The Florida Times-Union reports Davidson knew Welsh's husband.