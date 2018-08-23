Man convicted of murder escapes jail in north Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says in a news release that James Johnson III was discovered missing Thursday morning from the Coahoma County Jail.

The release says the 21-year-old Johnson is considered dangerous. He was convicted of murder in Quitman County and was sentenced to life in prison in September 2016.

Johnson has several tattoos, including the word "Angela" on his left wrist. He is 5 feet 8 inches (1.7 meters) tall and weighs 190 pounds (86 kilograms).

People with information about Johnson's location can contact the Department of Corrections at 662-745-6611, Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or 1-866-481-8477 or the nearest law enforcement agency.